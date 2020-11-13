City council to address sewer pollutant regulations at Tuesday meeting

–The Paso Robles City Council will discuss an ordinance to update sewer use provisions at their upcoming regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The ordinance is in response to federal regulations designed to control the amount of certain pollutants that enter its wastewater system from industries.

To see the staff report, click here.

To see the full council agenda, click here.

Paso Robles City Council and Planning Commission Meetings are streamed live and available for play later on YouTube. During the meeting, you can tune in to KPRL 1230AM to listen to the meeting on the radio.

The call-in number to provide public comment via phone during live meetings is 805-865-PASO (7276). Submit written public comments via email to cityclerk@prcity.com (City Council meetings) or planning@prcity.com (Planning Commission or DRC meetings) prior to meeting start time (please provide the agenda item number you are commenting on).

