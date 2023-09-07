City council meets tonight to appoint new mayor

Special meeting will identify a successor to complete the remainder of Martin’s term

– The Paso Robles City Council is set to convene a special meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. to determine the course of action following the recent passing of Mayor Steve Martin. The meeting will identify a successor to complete the remainder of Martin’s term.

The city had the choice to appoint an individual to assume the vacant mayoral position or to initiate a special election for the same purpose. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council decided to appoint a current city council member to fill the position.

Although a definitive selection from within the council has not been explicitly made, sentiments expressed during both public commentary and council member discussions at the council’s meeting this Tuesday have reportedly leaned towards endorsing City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon. Hamon took over Mayor Martin’s responsibilities while the late mayor grappled with illness prior to his passing.

The agenda for tonight’s meeting is available here.

Staff recommendations propose that the council take the following actions tonight:

Appoint a current council member to serve as mayor for the remaining term.

Administer the oath of office to the appointee as the new mayor.

Offer guidance to the staff concerning the process to address the vacancy resulting from the appointment of a sitting council member to the mayoral post.

