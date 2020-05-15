Paso Robles News|Friday, May 15, 2020
City council to discuss budget challenges, input requested 

Posted: 6:28 am, May 15, 2020 by News Staff

City Council meeting highlights

–The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant negative impacts on the City of Paso Robles’ revenues. This will impact the nature and scope of the services the city can offer; the employees, businesses, not-for-profits, and others who rely on the city; and the city’s long-term fiscal sustainability, according to city officials.

The Paso Robles City Council will discuss the next steps in adopting the 2021 budget in June. City staff is currently soliciting input regarding key community priorities for the budget.

If your organization is currently hosting virtual meetings, the city would like to do a 30-minute presentation and feedback session if you have room in your schedule between May 18 and July 15, 2020.

Email info@prcity.com to schedule a presentation.



Comments

