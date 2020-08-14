City council to discuss budget, short-term rentals, security for homeless camp site

–The Paso Robles City Council will discuss a security contract for after-hours security at the Borkey Flats homeless encampment area at their upcoming meeting next Tuesday. They will also discuss initiating enforcement of the short-term rental ordinance, discuss the year-end budget report for 2019-2020, and other items. To view the full agenda, click here.

Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the regular meeting. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in

advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

Council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxElWtI1YhkPr6KI552RDuw

