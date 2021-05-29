City council to discuss new apartment complex, continue budget development

–The Paso Robles City Council will discuss the Woodland Apartments project, a new 20-unit complex in Paso Robles, and will continue its ongoing budget development for FY 2021/22 at its upcoming meeting next week, among other items. The meeting is happening Tuesday, June 3, starting at 5 p.m. with closed session, open session starting at 6:30 p.m.

Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the meeting. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

City council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

View the full agenda here.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related