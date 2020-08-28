City council to discuss reducing personnel costs due to pandemic

–At their upcoming meeting on Sept. 1, Paso Robles City Council will discuss how to further reduce personnel costs as a result of the impact of the pandemic on the city’s revenues, among other items.

Some ways that the city will look to achieve this includes “lean staffing,” “conservative pay,” and “increasing the workload for existing staff.” For more information about this agenda item, click here.

The council will also continue their discussion of the Beechwood Project. To see the full agenda for the Sept. 1 meeting, click here.

In compliance with the State and County Shelter at Home Orders, and as allowed by the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, which allows for a deviation of teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act, City Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the regular meeting.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

City council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube34.

Share this post!

email

Related