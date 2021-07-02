City council to discuss water management plan, downtown parking

Residents now have the option to attend in-person or participate remotely

–The Paso Robles City Council will have a public hearing regarding the urban water management plan and shortage contingency plan. They will also be discussing potential changed to the downtown parking program, among other items.

View the full agenda here.

With the reopening of California and removal of meeting capacity restrictions, the City of Paso Robles has returned to in-person meetings for city council. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely. To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the meeting.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name. If attending the meeting in person, please submit all speaker cards and correspondence for city council to the city clerk.

