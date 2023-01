City council to hold special meeting tonight to review storm damage

– The Paso Robles City Council has called for a special meeting tonight to review the damage to the city from recent storms.

The meeting, titled “Paso Robles City Council/Disaster Council Special Meeting” is today at 5:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Council Chamber/Library Conference Room, 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles.

The public is invited to attend.

