City council to host hearing on proposed airport fee adjustments

Hearing to be held at next regular city council meeting Aug. 1

– The City of Paso Robles has given notice that at the regular City Council of the City of El Paso de Robles on Tuesday, Aug. 1, which starts at 6:30 p.m., a public hearing will be held concerning the adoption of a resolution imposing proposed fee amendments in an effort to promote cost recovery for services provided. The proposed amendments include fees within the public works airport division.

At the public hearing, members of the public will be afforded an opportunity to make oral presentations concerning the proposed fees. Copies of the staff report and resolution describing the proposed fees will be available for review at the Paso Robles City Clerk’s Office at city hall (1000 Spring Street) and on the city’s website at https://www.prcity.com no later than 72 hours preceding the hearing (copies are available for purchase for the cost of reproduction).

Questions about the proposed fees may be directed to the administrative services department at (805) 237-3999 or via email at AdminServices@prcity.com.

If you challenge the proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the city council at, or prior to, the public hearing, said the city in a press release.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open throughout the meeting to ensure the opportunity to comment on each item heard by the council. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

City council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

