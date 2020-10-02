City council to look at adding urgency ordinance to define, address illegal riverbed camping

–At their Oct. 6 meeting, the Paso Robles City Council will look at adding an urgency ordinance to the Municipal Code in regards to camping and camping-related terms and prohibit camping in the following areas: lands owned or operated by the city, lands zoned as open space, high fire risk areas, and water supply risk areas. This chapter of the code calls for the council to adopt procedures for the removal and retrieval of personal property.

With respect to enforcement, while it is the city’s current practice to comply with Martin v. City of Boise, this chapter codifies this practice. This means that, absent exigent circumstances, the camping prohibition will not be enforced against persons when there is no available alternative shelter. When the camping prohibition is not enforced, people may only set up camping facilities between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily.

To read the full agenda item report, click here.

The council will also continue their discussion regarding the Beechwood development project. To view that agenda item report, click here.

Paso Robles City Council and Planning Commission Meetings are streamed live and available for play later on YouTube. During the meeting, you can tune in to KPRL 1230AM to listen to the meeting on the radio.

The call-in number to provide public comment via phone during live meetings is 805-865-PASO (7276). Submit written public comments via email to cityclerk@prcity.com (City Council meetings) or planning@prcity.com (Planning Commission or DRC meetings) prior to meeting start time (please provide the agenda item number you are commenting on).

Share this post!

email

Related