City council to review annual development impact fee report

Paso Robles City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16

– The Paso Robles City Council has announced the availability of the annual Development Impact Fee Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The council is set to consider the acceptance of the report during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

The draft report is available for public review here.

The meeting will take place at the Paso Robles City Council Chamber located at 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles. As per the provisions of AB 361, the city has resumed hybrid public meetings, allowing residents the choice to attend in person or participate remotely.

Residents opting for remote participation can livestream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube and provide public comments via phone by calling (805) 865-7276. The phone line will open just prior to the meeting’s commencement and will remain open throughout the session, facilitating public input on each agenda item.

City council meetings will be live-streamed in real-time and made available for later viewing on YouTube through the link www.prcity.com/youtube.

For questions regarding this matter, contact the City of Paso Robles Administrative Services Department at (805) 237-3999.

Share To Social Media