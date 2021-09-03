City council to review removal of parklet program at meeting

Paso Robles City Council meeting happening Sept. 7

–At their upcoming meeting, the Paso Robles City Council will discuss affirming the removal of all temporary parklets by Nov. 1, 2021, and delegate the Paso Robles City Manager discretionary authority to immediately extend the temporary parklet program, should pandemic conditions worsen.

Due to the surge in new cases of COVID-19, the city has returned to virtual public meetings as allowed by the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, which allows for a deviation of teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice.

Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the meeting. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

City Council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

