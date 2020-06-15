City council to vote on Paso Robles Gateway project at meeting Tuesday

–At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Paso Robles City Council will hold a public hearing regarding the annexation of 171 acres for the Paso Robles Gateway Annexation project, among other items.

The project is located northwest of the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 46 West and would include the development of two hotels with 325 rooms, three commercial centers with approximately 75,600 square feet of space, a 30,000 square-foot conference center, 17 workforce residential units, and 80 resort residential units or a third hotel with 100 rooms. South Vine Street would be realigned to connect with Theatre Drive.

City council meetings are currently being held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone (the phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting at 5:30 PM and again prior to the start of the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.) Or written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 p.m. noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name. City council meetings will be live-streamed and available to play later on Youtube by clicking here.

Click here to view the agenda.

