City council to vote on putting sales tax measure on November ballot

–At their upcoming meeting on July 21, the Paso Robles City Council will vote on whether they should add a proposed 1-percent sales tax and 1-percent transient occupancy tax increase on the November ballot.

The sales tax funds would be for “general unrestricted purposes focused on, but not limited to, public safety staffing and resources, disaster preparedness, and street maintenance and repair…” according to the agenda item.

Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone (the phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting at 5:30 p.m. and again prior to the start of the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.) Or written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

City Council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube34.

Click here to view the full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Share this post!

email

Related