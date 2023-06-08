City council votes to keep two-hour free parking limit downtown

Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights from June 6

– At its Tuesday meeting, Paso Robles City Council received a 90-day review of the Downtown On-Street Parking Program and took action to extend the contract with Flowbird to manage the parking app and kiosk software with no changes to the two free hours for parking (after registering a license plate) and $2 per hour after that.

Councilmembers Chris Bausch and Steve Gregory will sit on a limited-duration ad hoc committee with support from the city’s parking coordinator to discuss the future of downtown parking. Ad hoc findings will be brought back to the council by Sept. 2023.

The council also did the following:

This is a subset of items considered by the council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m., in person at 1000 Spring Street and via live stream at prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

