Paso Robles City Council votes to move forward with sewer rate increase

–The Paso Robles City Council met Tuesday night in a virtual online meeting. Interested citizens were able to watch the meeting on YouTube or listen on the radio station KPRL, but were unable to attend the meeting. The council and staff called into the meeting and were not physically present either.

The council voted to move forward to raise sewer rates in the city to address operational costs. Rates for low users would increase 24-percent in the first year, and 8-percent for the following five years. Wastewater Manager Matt Thompson recommends rates be reviewed every five years. Mayor Steve Martin said people are contacting him with allegations that Paso Robles sewer rates are the highest in the county. Thompson showed graphs that indicate Paso Robles sewer rates are actually among the lowest in the county. He said if the city does not increase sewer rates it may lead to more costly issues and greater increases in the future.

The council voted 5-0 to approve the recommendation and declare that a public hearing on the proposed rate increase will be held on April 20, 2021.

The council also approved plans for a 79-unit senior low-income housing unit to be built on the southwest corner of Woodland Plaza, better known as the Wal-Mart Shopping Center. Seniors may apply for the opportunity to live in one of the low-income units.

The project, proposed by the Paso Robles Housing Authority, is a single building planned to be designed with varying heights ranging from 1-story to 3-stories tall.

The development will feature 79 units for seniors 62-years-of-age and up with low incomes. The project is a mix of 70 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units ranging in square footage from approximately 650 to 850 square feet. The project is intended for seniors living an active and independent lifestyle.

River Walk Terrace amenities

• 82 total parking spaces

• 18 bicycle racks

• 2,275 s.f. residents center

• Laundry room

• Shared open space via an open courtyard with a community garden, barbecue area, and pedestrian pathways

The project’s residents center includes a fully furnished multipurpose room with television and video capabilities, a kitchen, restroom facilities, laundry room, and manager office.

Share this post!

email

Related