Paso Robles News|Thursday, November 17, 2022
City council votes to update seats on energy board 

Posted: 6:20 am, November 17, 2022 by News Staff

Updates from Nov. 15 city council meeting

– The Paso Robles City Council met Tuesday for a regular meeting and affirmed roles on the Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) policy board, appointing Mayor Steve Martin as primary and Councilmember John Hamon as alternate to the board. They also received a capital projects update, among other items.

At this time, The city is holding hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

Highlights from the meeting, as sent by the city, are below. The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

On Tuesday, the council did the following:

 

This is a subset of the items approved on Tuesday, the complete agenda can be found here and the YouTube recording of the meeting can be found here.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m., in person, and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

 

