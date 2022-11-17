City council votes to update seats on energy board

Updates from Nov. 15 city council meeting

– The Paso Robles City Council met Tuesday for a regular meeting and affirmed roles on the Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) policy board, appointing Mayor Steve Martin as primary and Councilmember John Hamon as alternate to the board. They also received a capital projects update, among other items.

At this time, The city is holding hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

Highlights from the meeting, as sent by the city, are below. The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

On Tuesday, the council did the following:

Read a proclamation in honor of National Apprenticeship Week

Received the monthly capital projects report

Received an update on the North County Broadband Strategic Plan

Approved updating the memorandum of understanding with 3CE to allow the cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero to share a seat on the policy board and operations board seats, and appointed Mayor Steve Martin as primary and Councilmember John Hamon as the alternate of the board. Read the staff report here.

Rescinded an outdated purchase and sale agreement with the Paso Robles Event Center to purchase a portion of Pioneer Park and set a hearing date for Dec. 6 for discussion, declaring the property exempt surplus land, and finding that this action is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (existing facilities). Read the staff report here.

This is a subset of the items approved on Tuesday, the complete agenda can be found here and the YouTube recording of the meeting can be found here.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m., in person, and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

