City employees endorse Steve Martin for third mayor term

Martin releases video about candidacy

– Local Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 620, representing Paso Robles city employees, recently released an endorsement for Mayor Steve Martin to serve a third term. The organization issued the following statement:

“SEIU Local 620 would like to extend our endorsement for Mayor Steve Martin. Mayor Martin has successfully served the City of Paso Robles for many years, and we appreciate his open-door policy to the feedback and concerns of our membership. We believe in his strength of leadership and focus on serving the best interests of the Citizens and Employees of Paso Robles.”

Martin said is happy to receive the endorsement.

“I am very pleased to have the support of the our hard-working employees who daily join the effort to make our city run smoothly and safely,” said Martin. “It is an honor to have their endorsement.”

On Sunday, Martin released the following YouTube video explaining why he’s running for re-election:

Martin is running for a third term as Paso Robles Mayor. More information about his candidacy can be found at www.MartinForMayor.org.

