Paso Robles expanding paid parking hours downtown 

–The City of Paso Robles is expanding the hours of paid parking in downtown Paso Robles. Currently, paid parking hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting May 1, paid parking hours will be 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking is free for the first two hours when you register your license plate, and $1 per hour for additional time. To pay for parking or register for your free two hours, visit any one of the 34 pay stations around downtown or use the WayToPark app.

With the WayToPark mobile application drivers can register their vehicle for two free hours or complete a payment using a smartphone if they download the WayToPark mobile application available on the iOS App Store and Android Google Play Store.

Additional information on the program can be found at www.prcity.com/parking.