City facilities to close in observance of Juneteenth holiday

June 19 marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States

– In recognition of the Juneteenth national holiday, all City of Paso Robles facilities will remain closed on Monday, June 19.

Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19, marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, June 20, with city facilities reopening to the public during their usual hours of operation.

For more information and updates regarding city services, residents of Paso Robles are advised to visit the official city website at https://prcity.com/.

