City fences off playgrounds at parks

–Due to the state’s restrictions on opening parks and playgrounds, the City of Paso Robles has placed orange construction fencing around play structures in all parks.

The fencing in Downtown City Park has been repeatedly vandalized, according to the city, so last week the swings were removed.

“We understand the need for children to get out and play, and encourage permitted outdoor recreation while playgrounds are required to remain closed,” wrote the city in a newsletter email, “It is the city’s duty to follow state mandates to help slow the spread so we can eventually reopen all facilities and parks.”

