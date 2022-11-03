City gets trace amount of rainfall, more to come

Freeze watch goes into effect tonight

– On Tuesday, Paso Robles recorded.01-inches of rain, bringing the current season rainfall total to .30-inches. An additional trace amount fell on Wednesday.

A chance of more significant amounts of rain is in the forecast starting Sunday and moving into next week, according to Weather Underground.

Paso Robles could see over a tenth of an inch of rain on Sunday, a half inch on Monday, a third of an inch of rain on Tuesday, and trace amounts on Wednesday.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

A freeze watch also remains in effect from late tonight through Friday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are possible in the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, warns the NWS. The public is advised to Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold and plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.

