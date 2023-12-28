SLO city hall main entrance will be closed for construction 

Paso Robles News|Friday, December 29, 2023
Posted: 5:00 am, December 28, 2023 by News Staff

– The City of San Luis Obispo is preparing to temporarily close the city hall main entrance at Palm Street for repairs starting in Jan. 2024, weather permitting. City hall will remain open to the public with normal office hours during construction.

As early as Jan. 3, 2024, the entrance will be closed as crews work to repair the concrete at the top of the entrance stairs and install push buttons on the doors to improve accessibility. Construction will take place between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and work is anticipated to be complete by the middle of February.

There will be three other unaffected entrances to city hall: the finance and information technology entrance on Palm Street, the side door on Osos Street, and the two doors at the parking lot behind city hall on Mill Street.

 

 

