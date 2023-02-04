Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 4, 2023
City hall parking lot to close next week for maintenance 

Posted: 7:05 am, February 4, 2023 by News Staff

Lot will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for crack sealing, painting

– The City of Paso Robles will be doing work in the Paso Robles City Hall parking lot consisting of crack sealing and painting.

The project will span Tuesday through Wednesday next week, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 7, Tuesday (all day) – Crews plan to close parking stalls located on the half that is nearest to city hall. Street staff will be crack sealing, handicap and stall painting. This area will be open after drying (refer to the green shaded area on map).

Feb. 8, Wednesday (all day) – Crews plan to close parking stalls located on the half that is nearest to 10th Street. The green shaded area will be open. Street staff will be crack sealing and stall painting. This area will be open after drying (refer to the orange shaded area on map).

Alternative free parking will be available during the project and will be located on Park Street from 10th Street to 11th Street (refer to the blue-shaded area).

Contact Public Works at (805) 237-3861 or PublicWorks@prcity.com with any questions regarding this project.

 

Comments

