City hosting community celebration in honor of late Mayor Steve Martin

Celebration of life slated for Sept. 27

– The City of Paso Robles is hosting a community celebration of life in honor of the late Mayor Steve Martin, whose contributions to the community will be remembered on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Downtown City Park gazebo.

Remembering Mayor Steve Martin (1951-2023)

Recognized for his varied interests and dedicated service, Mayor Steve Martin left an indelible mark on the city he cared about deeply. In addition to being an inclusive community leader and devoted public servant, he was also a humble and kind individual with an intelligent sense of humor who resonated with people from all walks of life. His talents extended beyond the realm of politics, encompassing diverse roles as a playwright, broadcaster, mathematician, musician, and performer.

The community celebration of life will be a heartfelt evening of remembrance, bringing together community members to celebrate the life of Mayor Martin. The event will feature speeches honoring his legacy, musical tributes reflecting his diverse interests, and an opportunity for attendees to share their personal stories and memories which will be collected in a memory book for his family.

Donations in honor of Mayor Steve Martin

The City encourages those who wish to pay tribute to Mayor Martin to consider making donations to the Paso Robles REC Foundation for the Steve Martin Memorial Fund. Donations can be made online or mailed to 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446 c/o REC Foundation.

Share To Social Media