Paso Robles News|Friday, February 28, 2020
City hosting free information session for those interested in lifeguarding this summer 

Posted: 5:45 am, February 28, 2020

lifeguards paso robles pool

–The City of Paso Robles will host a free information session on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Centennial Pool (600 Nickerson Drive) for ages 15 and older who want to learn more about working as a lifeguard, swim instructor, or in the pool office this summer at one of the city’s two aquatics complexes.

During the open house, City Pool Manager V. Teeter will take attendees on a tour of the Centennial Park aquatics facility and offer a presentation featuring information about the city’s hiring process for summer aquatics staff, the physical requirements for becoming a lifeguard and a day in the life of a lifeguard and swim instructor. There will be a question and answer session with Teeter following the presentation.

For additional information, contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3987 or email lplescia@prcity.com.

Comments

