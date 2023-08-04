City hosting groundbreaking for new affordable housing development

Public encouraged to attend

– The City of Paso Robles, in collaboration with the Paso Robles Housing Authority and Affordable Housing Development Corporation (AHDC), has announced that there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Sunrise Villas housing development. This project represents progress in the city’s efforts to address the pressing need for affordable housing options for Paso Robles residents, according to the city.

Sunrise Villas, a family development, will provide a total of 69 affordable multi-family housing units consisting of 16 one-bedroom units, thirty two-bedroom units, and 23 three-bedroom units ranging in square footage from approximately 744-869 for one-bedroom units, 1,033-1,081 for two-bedroom units, and 1,197-1,369 for three-bedroom units. All of the units will be rent-restricted to residents with incomes ranging from 30%-60% of the area median income. Rental rate range:

1 Bedroom – $651 (30%) – $1,303 (60%)

2 Bedroom – $782 (30%) – $1,564 (60%)

3 Bedroom – $903 (30%) – $1,806 (60%)

(These are current rents/income levels and may increase or decrease by the time the project is complete.)

The project will include a residents’ center with a fully furnished community room, a kitchen, a laundry room, a computer room, and office spaces. The project will also have an open-air sports court, play areas, playground equipment, barbecues, and community open space.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Aug.15, at 5 p.m., at the site located at 1600 Fontana Road, Paso Robles. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Share To Social Media