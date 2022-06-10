City implements mandatory three-day watering schedule

Restrictions effective as of today

– On May 24, the State Water Resources Control Board adopted regulations requiring urban water suppliers to implement Level 2 demand management measures established in the agency’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

The City of Paso Robles does not have or anticipate having an actual water shortage, however, to comply with the state’s requirements the city is implementing Level 2 water demand management measures. The following new restrictions become effective today.

Outdoor irrigation is limited to two days per week according to the schedule below:

Watering Zone 1: North of 13th St., Creston, Sherwood, and Linne – Watering days are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Watering Zone 2: South of 13th St., Creston, Sherwood, and Linne – Watering days are Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Landscape irrigation is prohibited on Mondays.

Outdoor irrigation is not permitted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., or 48 hours following measurable rain.

The State Water Resources Control Board has also banned irrigation of “non-functional” turf with potable water at commercial, industrial, and institutional properties.

In the coming weeks, the city will provide additional information to homeowners regarding these changes and help customers reduce water use.

Please visit www.prcity.com./conservation for additional information regarding Paso Robles’ 2022 water use restrictions.

Advertisement

Related