City issues businesses guidance for use of tents, canopies, and heaters for outdoor activities 

–Previously, the City of Paso Robles has only allowed temporary fixtures, like patio umbrellas, to be used in parklets, sidewalk dining areas, and other temporary outdoor areas as part of the Paso Robles parklet program. With the approach of winter and potential for rain and cooler temperatures, the city will begin to allow more substantial coverings to be used in certain situations to allow businesses to continue outdoor services during inclement weather. The following summary provides guidance for businesses interested in utilizing rain covers and outdoor heating devices during the winter months.

Shade and rain covers

Canopies/easy-ups (no sidewalls) may be installed over a parklet or outdoor seating area. California Fire Code (CFC 3103.2) requires an operational permit from the Paso Robles Fire Department for canopies exceeding 700 square feet. As a general reference, the average Easy-Up is approximately 100 square feet. Canopies must be secured to prevent weather-related collapse with a minimum of 45 pounds resistance on each leg.

Tents may be installed over a parklet or outdoor seating area, but may not have more than one enclosed side per current COVID-19 public health restrictions. Tents exceeding 400 square feet require an operational permit from the Paso Robles Fire Department. Tents must be anchored to manufacturer specification or a with a minimum of 45 pounds per leg; whichever is greater.

Canopies and tents may not be installed over public sidewalks, may not impede a minimum 4-foot clear pedestrian path of travel.

Temporary structures may not be fixed to the pavement or sidewalk surface within the city right-of-way, unless otherwise approved by the City Public Works Department.

Emergency access or exit passageways shall be maintained at all times per California Fire Code (CFC 3103.12.8).

Outdoor Heaters

Portable outdoor gas (LPH) heating appliances may be used within parklets and outdoor seating areas, but may not be located beneath or closer than 10 feet to canopies/tents, and 5 feet umbrellas or similar combustible materials per California Fire Code (CFC 603.4.2.1.3).

Click here to download the Paso Robles Fire Department Standards for Storage and Use of Portable LPG Outdoor Heaters.

Electric heaters may be utilized in outdoor areas; however, plans for installations of outdoor electric heaters must be reviewed and approved by the City Building Department and Fire Departments. Approved installations must also be inspected by the City Fire Department prior to use.

Businesses may contact the Paso Robles Fire Department at (805) 227-7560 for additional information about tent or canopy permitting requirements or use of outdoor heaters. Requests for tent inspection should be made by the installing vendor a minimum of 48 hours in advance and prior use by the public. Inspections can be coordinated by calling the Paso Robles FD Inspection Line (805) 227-7221. For general questions related to parklets, sidewalk dining and other outdoor services, please visit https://www.prcity.com/955/Parklets or contact the City of Paso Robles team via email at info@prcity.com.

