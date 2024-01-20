City launches new interactive street maintenance map

Map aims to offer residents meaningful information, streamline future street maintenance planning

– The City of Paso Robles has introduced an interactive street maintenance map, allowing residents to easily access information on a street’s pavement condition index (PCI) rating, last maintenance date, or upcoming maintenance details, if available.

Developed in collaboration with public works and GIS (geographic information system) staff, the street maintenance map aims to offer residents meaningful information and streamline future street maintenance planning. Each street in the city has been integrated into the mapping system with its PCI rating and relevant maintenance records. Residents can click on a street segment to access available street maintenance records.

The pavement condition index (PCI) is used to measure and rate the condition of a road or pavement on a scale from 0-100. During street surveys, a PCI is calculated for each street segment. A PCI of 100 indicates a pavement at the beginning of its life cycle, while a PCI of 0 corresponds to a badly deteriorated pavement with virtually no remaining life.

Residents are encouraged to explore the interactive street maintenance map by visiting https://ow.ly/GPHq50PZSe2. A how-to video is embedded below, and a step-by-step guide is available here.

For additional information, including the city’s current street maintenance plan and zone map, residents can visit www.prcity.com/Streets.

Questions can be submitted via the MyPaso app or online tool, and residents can contact the public works department at (805) 237-3861 with inquiries.

