City leaders confer with governor’s office officials on regional growth 

Officials discuss city projects, regional development

– Representatives from the Paso Robles City Manager’s Office, Paso Robles Airport, and the City of Paso Robles Utilities Department convened with representatives from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development during a recent visit to Paso Robles, according to the most recent edition of the City of Paso Robles Economic Newsletter sent by the City of Paso Robles.

The meeting primarily centered on identifying prospects for aligning city projects and initiatives with the broader foreign investment interest within California.

Two key focal points during the discussion were the Paso Robles Spaceport project and alternative energy production at the city’s landfill. Additionally, city staff provided details on various other major economic development items, including the State Route 46 East/Airport Road project, recycled water initiatives, and several private development projects.

