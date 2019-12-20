City library seeks volunteers

–If you are looking for a way to meet new people, participate in community life, learn new skills, or just get out of the house a few hours each week, the Paso Robles City Library may be the place for you.

The Adult Volunteer Program offers opportunities in many areas of library service. If you have strong customer service skills and the ability to multi-task, you may enjoy one of the public desks. If you prefer working independently and are detail-oriented, you may enjoy shelving or sorting donations. If you excel in the retail environment, you may enjoy working in the Friends of the Library Gift Shop, located just off the lobby—a delightful boutique filled with unique merchandise, educational gifts and gently-used books, magazines, DVDs, and CDs.

All positions require a commitment of 2 to 4 hours, one day per week, a positive attitude, and a desire to be part of the library world.

For more information about volunteer opportunities in the Paso Robles City Library and the application process, contact Volunteer Coordinator Suzanne Robitaille at (805) 237-3870 or visit https://www.prcity.com/251/Volunteer.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, please call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

Share this post!

Related