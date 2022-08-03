City meeting will address cannabis regulations

Meeting will be held Aug. 18 virtually and in-person

– The City of Paso Robles is inviting residents to come to learn about and discuss options for cannabis regulations in the city. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Paso Robles City Hall.

The meeting will be held in person and virtually. Residents can participate in the forum in person or follow along at youtube.com/c/prcityweb and call (805) 865-7276 to give public comment during the meeting.

For more information, click here.

