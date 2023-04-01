City meter readings and bills delayed due to inclement weather

Billing process will also be delayed

– The City of Paso Robles‘ meter reading company has announced a delay in reading meters for the upcoming April 1 bill due to recent inclement weather. As a result, the billing process for the April 1st bill, both in printed and email formats, will also be delayed. While the due date of the 20th remains the same, late payments in the month of April will not be penalized.

The company expects that meter readings and billing for the May 1 bill will proceed as scheduled, but they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary, according to the city.

