City of Paso Robles moving back to virtual public meetings

Decision in response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases

–In response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Paso Robles and SLO County, the City of Paso Robles is opting to move back to virtual public meetings.

Effective immediately, Paso Robles City Council and Paso Robles Planning Commission meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

Advisory body meetings will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams, with instructions in each applicable agenda for receiving the meeting link.

Residents who would like to provide public comment for council or planning commission meetings should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone during each meeting. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting.

Written public comments for council meetings can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

This change in format is allowed by the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, which allows for a deviation of teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act.

All public meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice.

