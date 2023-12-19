City of Paso Robles to host Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

Event will commence with a walk/march at Robbins Field at noon, followed by a program in downtown city park

– The City of Paso Robles is organizing a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15. The community event will commence with a walk/march at Robbins Field at noon, followed by a program in downtown city park from 1 to 3 p.m.

The celebration will feature various activities, including poetry readings, singing, dancers, performances by the Paso Robles High School Choir, participation from Boy Scout Troop 60, bagpipes, God Squad Dance Crew, and a keynote address by Laurene McCoy. Additionally, the event will include the announcement of winners for the essay, art, and T-shirt contest.

The first 100 attendees will receive a commemorative souvenir. Refreshments will be provided, and admission is free.

Note: Heavy rain will result in the cancellation of the march.

For more information, contact Lovella Walker at (805) 237-3873 or Gigi Clark at (805) 237-3991. Additional details can be found on the official event website: www.prcity.com/MLK.

