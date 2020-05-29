City of Paso Robles to offer limited library and recreation services

City begins process of gradual reopening of lower-risk services Monday, June 1st

–Entering further into Stage 2 of the State’s Resilience Roadmap for reopening, the City of Paso Robles Community Services Department is beginning to offer limited access to Library and Recreation services with modifications.

Beginning, Monday, June 1, Library patrons who wish to reserve items available in the Paso Robles Library and patrons with items currently being held in the Paso Robles Library can now obtain those items through curbside service, available Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Items belonging to the Paso Robles City Library can be reserved online at www.prcity.com/library or through telephone reference at 805-237-3870. Once available, patrons will be notified. Parking spaces in the Library parking lot on 10th and Park Street will be reserved for curbside pickup only. Once outside, patrons can text at 805-220-7171 or call the Library at 805-237-3870 for pickup. Patrons are asked to please remain in their vehicles. Alternative procedures for pedestrian pick-up will also be available.

Materials that are already checked out have been given a final extended due date of Monday, June 15th (items eligible for renewal will continue to auto-renew). Patrons are now encouraged to begin returning library material to the outside material return bins located in the parking lot behind the Library and on the side of the building near the 11th Street entrance.

All returned items will be placed in quarantine for 72 hours prior to check in. For curbside delivery, staff will be wearing masks and gloves, employing physical distancing, and delivering items already bagged. However, given the nature of a shared library collection and the evolving knowledge of coronavirus transmission, we are not able to entirely guarantee the safety of shared library materials. During this time it is recommended that patrons consult the CDC guidelines, and use the eLibrary if there are any concerns.

Specific instructions and additional information on the new curbside service can be found on the Library web page at www.prcity.com/library. At this time, the Library remains closed but staff is on site to answer inquiries Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm, 805-237-3870. Visit www.prcity.com/library or the Library Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Also beginning Monday, June 1, the tennis and pickleball courts at Centennial Park will reopen for use. Recreation Services will also begin offering a limited number of modified versions of popular indoor classes to be held outside on the Centennial Park patio, tennis courts, and various locations throughout the park. Classes will be limited in size to a total of ten people (including the instructor). New recreation classes will be added periodically throughout the summer. Social distancing practices as well as adherence to California Department of Public Health guidelines are required for all recreation participants.

At this time, indoor recreation areas including the Centennial Park registration desk remain closed. Registration for all open classes is available at www.prcity.com/recreationonline or at the time of class with the instructor.

Contact Paso Robles Recreation Services at recservices@prcity.com or by calling 805-237-3988. Visit www.prcity.com/recreation and the Paso Robles Recreation Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

For the health and safety of staff, instructors, and participants, please remember to practice regular hand washing, cover a cough or sneeze with a sleeve or tissue, avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and to stay home if experiencing respiratory symptoms like fever or cough.

For City of Paso Robles service and COVID-19 updates, visit www.prcity.com.

