City of Paso Robles to resume in-person meetings

Hybrid public meetings can be viewed remotely or attended in person

– The City of Paso Robles has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act.

Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely. For those attending in person, the council chambers will be at limited capacity to allow for compliance with the social distancing recommendations of the state and county health departments.

Masks will be required for all individuals in the council chambers.

The public can watch city meetings via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name. If attending the meeting in person, please submit all speaker cards and correspondence for city council to the city clerk.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related