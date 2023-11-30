City of Paso Robles unveils new defibrillator cabinets in public parks

Ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 19

– The City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling two recently installed SaveHeart Automated External Defibrillator (AED) cabinets in local parks, furthering the city’s dedication to public safety and emergency preparedness.

The cabinets, strategically positioned in local parks, bolster the city’s ongoing commitment to community safety. The installation of this new equipment aims to enhance the community’s capacity to safeguard and empower its residents.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive, in Paso Robles.

The cabinets house LifePakCR2 automated external defibrillators, offering immediate assistance during sudden cardiac emergencies and reducing the time required to access life-saving defibrillation for individuals experiencing cardiac arrest. These AEDs can be utilized by bystanders in public places or family members to reverse life-threatening arrhythmias associated with ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia.

Strategic locations for the cabinets include Downtown Paso Robles City Park, Barney Schwartz Park, and Centennial Park, ensuring accessibility in key areas.

The implementation of these AED cabinets became a reality through a grant from the Justin Community Grants program.

