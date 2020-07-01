City of San Luis Obispo closes all bars and breweries for holiday weekend

–On July 1, 2020, City Manager Derek Johnson, acting as the Emergency Services Director, issued an emergency proclamation to “take additional action to protect the community in response to the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 in city, county and the surrounding counties by placing temporary restrictions on bars throughout the city.”

Effective 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 through Monday, July 6, all bars, pubs, breweries, wine tasting venues, and other on-sale alcohol establishments in the City of San Luis Obispo must close temporarily. On Monday, all of these establishments can reopen at 25-percent occupancy and must follow all State and County health and safety measures. Restaurants are exempt. For complete details on the proclamation, visit the city’s website.

“The health and safety of the community is our number one priority,” said Derek Johnson, City Manager. “The city has been advised by the county that bars are an area of concern for transmission of COVID-19, especially within the city jurisdiction, where bar concentrations are high and visitors from out of the area are drawn during holiday weekends. Taking action to slow the spread of the disease is vital to public health and our economic recovery.”

Concerns around bar activity are heightened at this time because the Fourth of July holiday typically draws large crowds to the area, but as the fireworks shows and parades have been canceled, local officials are concerned that larger groups of people will gather at the bars and alcohol-serving establishments. With Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement of new restrictions, including the closure of bars in nineteen counties, many immediately surrounding San Luis Obispo, the city is proactively implementing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The city has implemented several resources to assist businesses with following state and county guidelines, including the creation of the Business Ambassador Program, a business reopening inquiry form, and a business & community hotline (805 783 7835). The Police Department and Code Enforcement have also been proactively monitoring, inspecting, and responding to potential violations and will have an increased enforcement presence over the holiday weekend.

Businesses allowed to remain open must follow key business practices including physical distancing to the maximum extent possible, use of face coverings by employees and customers, frequent handwashing, regular cleaning and disinfecting, and developing and training employees on a COVID-19 prevention plan. In addition, businesses are required to review state guidance, conduct a risk assessment, and complete the self-certification form available at Emergencyslo.org/reopening prior to reopening with modifications.

For more information from the city’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.slocity.org/covid19.

