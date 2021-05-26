City of San Luis Obispo issues boil water notice to about 100 households

City awaiting lab results after water main break

–About 100 households in San Luis Obispo were issued a boil water notice by the City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department on Tuesday morning, while the city awaits lab results after a water main break and loss of system pressure in the early hours of the morning.

The notice was issued Tuesday at 11 a.m. as a safety precaution only for water used for drinking and cooking purposes while the Utilities Department awaits test results to show that the water is safe to drink. City officials say the problem will be resolved by Thursday morning.

Affected residents can get free bottled water at the Sinsheimer Pool parking lot at 900 Southwood Dr., while the boil water notice is in effect.

“We repaired the mainline and restored water and fire service to the area, but we also want to be absolutely certain that the water is safe to drink. As a safety precaution we are asking affected residents to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes to avoid any potential illnesses until we get the water test results back,” said Aaron Floyd, City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Director.

The affected area includes neighborhoods bordered by Broad Street, Tank Farm Road, Johnson Avenue, and Bishop Street. The City will notify residents when tests show that the water is safe to drink and there is no longer a need to boil water.

The water system pressure to the area dipped briefly below normal operating pressures, which keep outside water and potential contaminants from flowing back into the pipelines. Field samples and preliminary lab results show that there is chlorine present in the pipelines, indicating that disinfection requirements have been met. However, the City must confirm through laboratory results and tests taken two consecutive days apart that the water is safe to drink before lifting the water notice.

Affected residents with questions may call the City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department at (805) 781-7215.

