City of San Luis Obispo issues boil water notice to about 200 households

City awaits lab results after a water main break and loss of system pressure

–About 200 households in San Luis Obispo are being issued a boil water notice by the City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department on Sunday, while the city awaits lab results after a water main break and loss of system pressure in the early hours of the morning.

The notice was issued out of an abundance of safety and precaution. The affected area is in the Johnson neighborhood off of Ella Street. All affected homes, including street addresses, are outlined in the map above.

Affected residents will receive a hand delivered notice to their door. Affected residents can get free bottled water at the County Public Health parking lot at 2191 Johnson Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, while the boil water notice is in effect.

The boil water is only necessary for water used for drinking and cooking purposes while the utilities department awaits test results to show that the water is safe to drink.

The city anticipates resolving the problem within 48 hours, and will inform citizens when tests show that water is safe to drink and they no longer need to boil water. The city will notify residents when tests show that the water is safe to drink and there is no longer a need to boil water.

“Water and fire services are expected to be restored to the area late Sunday evening, but we also want to be absolutely certain that the water is safe to drink,” said Aaron Floyd, City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Director. “As a safety precaution we are asking residents in the affected area only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes until we get the water test results back.”

After the main line break, the water system pressure to the area dipped briefly below normal operating pressures, which keep outside water and potential contaminants from flowing back into the pipelines. The city must confirm through laboratory results and tests taken two consecutive days apart that the water is safe to drink before lifting the water notice.

For any questions, call the City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department at (805) 781-7215.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related