City of SLO hires new assistant city manager

Whitney McDonald is the current Arroyo Grande city manager

– After a nationwide search, the City of San Luis Obispo has selected current Arroyo Grande City Manager Whitney McDonald to serve as the new assistant city manager for San Luis Obispo.

She will join the City of San Luis Obispo team on Aug. 14, bringing a unique skill set with a track record of proven leadership and a wealth of local experience in various public service roles.

“As assistant city manager, Whitney will play a vital role in implementing the city’s strategic vision and working closely with the city’s leadership team and other key stakeholders to achieve community goals,” said City Manager Derek Johnson. “Her ability to build strong relationships and foster partnerships will contribute to the continued success and progress in San Luis Obispo.”

As the city manager for Arroyo Grande, McDonald has demonstrated exemplary dedication to public service and a commitment to fostering quality communities. She has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by cities, and her expertise in managing various departments makes her an ideal fit for the position of San Luis Obispo’s Assistant City Manager.

In her new role with the City of San Luis Obispo, McDonald will oversee the city’s community services group, which includes the departments of public works, utilities, community development, and parks and recreation. She will use her extensive knowledge and leadership skills to ensure that the city delivers efficient and effective services and capital projects to the San Luis Obispo community.

“Joining the City of San Luis Obispo as Assistant City Manager is an incredible honor,” McDonald said. “I am excited to work alongside the dedicated team of professionals in serving this vibrant community. Together, we will continue to build upon San Luis Obispo’s legacy of sustainability, innovation, and high-quality services. I look forward to collaborating with community members and stakeholders to create positive and lasting impacts for all.”

McDonald holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of California Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara. McDonald will step into the role as the current Assistant City Manager, Shelly Stanwyck, retires in August after serving the city for 23 years.

For more information, visit www.slocity.org.

