City of SLO hires new diversity, equity and inclusion manager

Nestor Veloz-Passalacqua hired after national search

– The City of San Luis Obispo has announced the appointment of Nestor Veloz-Passalacqua as its new diversity, equity, and inclusion manager. He will lead the city’s initiatives and programs to make San Luis Obispo a more welcoming, inclusive, and safe community for everyone.

“Nestor will strengthen the city’s office of diversity, equity, and inclusion and the city’s efforts to make San Luis Obispo a more welcoming, inclusive, and safe community for everyone,” said Deputy City Manager Greg Hermann. “Our programs, policies, and projects will all benefit from Nestor’s experience and expertise in this field.”

Veloz-Passalacqua will manage the city’s office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). In this role, he will lead city-wide organizational diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. As the city’s DEI manager, he will be responsible for collaborating with city leadership to foster opportunities for education, inclusion, and belonging within the community.

“I am passionate about justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion practices in government settings and communities,” Veloz-Passalacqua said. “I look forward to working with all city staff to create and enhance safe and brave spaces for all individuals where differences are respected and where we can foster a strong sense of belonging.”

Veloz-Passalacqua recently served the community as the DEI program manager for the County of San Luis Obispo’s Behavioral Health Department and has a deep knowledge of the changes needed in local systems and structures to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for staff and all individuals seeking public services. Today, Veloz-Passalacqua continues to create consensus on strategies that empower and support disenfranchised communities, while striving to instill justice.

Veloz-Passalacqua has earned two associate’s degrees from Cuesta Community College, a bachelor’s degree in comparative ethnic studies from Cal Poly, a master’s degree in public policy from Cal Poly, and a master’s degree in legal studies from the University of Arizona. He is an expert at developing and operationalizing new policies. His deep-rooted cultural experiences and affinity to learn from other cultures and learn languages have shaped his worldwide lens for inclusion, acceptance, respect, and change.

Veloz-Passalacqua’s first day was Feb. 2, 2023. He filled the role after the city’s first DEI Manager, Beya Makekau, took a new position at Cal Poly in Nov. 2022.

For more information on the city’s office of diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit www.slocity.org/Diversity.

