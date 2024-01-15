City of SLO launches inaugural SLO Restaurant Week

‘Perfect Pairings’ menus offered at 38 participating restaurants though Sunday

– The City of SLO has announced its first-ever SLO Restaurant Week, offering diners 10 days of “Perfect Pairings” from Friday, Jan. 12, to Sunday, Jan. 21. The initiative aims to support local eateries during the typically softer month of January.

Participating restaurants will feature exclusive “Perfect Pairings,” combining menu items at various price points. Pairings can range from a simple slice of quiche with a cup of coffee to a more adventurous specialty cocktail paired with fresh ceviche.

Diners who engage in SLO Restaurant Week can enter to win a grand prize package consisting of gift cards from participating establishments. Entries are unlimited, encouraging support for multiple eateries during the event. The grand prize includes one thousand dollars in participating restaurant gift cards. To enter, diners must visit a participating establishment, make a purchase, and fill out the provided entry form before leaving. Entry is not limited to those selecting the “Perfect Pairing.”

“We’re excited to be launching SLO Restaurant Week, and hope it will encourage the community to dine local as often as they can,” said Molly Cano, Economic Development & Tourism Manager for the City of SLO.

To promote the program and guide businesses on participation, the city collaborated with local broadcaster Adam Montiel. Montiel expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, “I’m excited to try new places, and new things at some of my favorite spots. I love that we can dine out in SLO this January and get rewarded for it!”

As patrons enjoy the “Perfect Pairings” throughout the week, they can save receipts for the Eat Local Bonus. Bringing receipts totaling $100 or more to the Visitor Center entitles patrons to a $25 gift card for another local eatery.

The grand prize winner of SLO Restaurant Week will be announced live on Up + Adam with Adam Montiel.

For additional details about SLO Restaurant Week, including a list of all 38 participating eateries and their “Perfect Pairings,” visit SLORestaurantWeek.com.

