City of SLO receives grant to fight alcohol-related crime

–The San Luis Obispo Police Department was awarded a $33,259 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to fight alcohol-related crime.

The $33,259 grant from the ABC will assist The San Luis Obispo Police Department’s efforts to increase protection for community youth by reducing access of alcohol to minors and to hold accountable any business establishment or person/s violating alcohol-related laws, according to the SLO PD.

The grant is one of 50 awarded in California to local law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership Program (APP). The APP grant was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. The program is designed to eliminate the crime and public nuisance problems associated with problematic alcoholic beverage outlets, keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions or revocations against businesses that violate the law.

The grant is for the fiscal year 2020/2021 and will run through June 30, 2021.

The funds will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

The grant will fund a variety of programs including:

Public education

Police officer training

Undercover enforcement operations

Alcohol establishment inspections and compliance checks

General alcohol-related crime enforcement operations

“SLOPD is excited about this opportunity to partner once again with ABC. Our goal is to continue to ensure the safety of our residents and improve the quality of life of our community.” Sergeant Jason Dickel said.

