City of SLO receives top score in energy-efficient economy challenge

–The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) has recognized the City of San Luis Obispo for earning top scores in the small cities group of the Community Energy Challenge. The city joined 30 other leadership communities across the United States, including Goleta, Manhattan Beach, and West Hollywood, that volunteered to be evaluated by ACEEE on a number of criteria related to clean energy policies and initiatives to act as an example to other small cities. ACEEE examined the participating cities’ efforts to make homes and buildings more energy efficient, to scale up the use of renewable energy, and to ensure community involvement in developing equitable use of renewable energy.

The city received the top score of the group. Earning points for the Clean Energy Choice Program for New Buildings and for joining Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), the city ranked #1 amongst its peers in California and beyond. As the highest scorer, the city is leading the way by setting goals to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, adopting green building standards, and working with partners to decarbonize the electric grid while making it more reliable.

For more information on the city’s recognition from ACEEE, visit https://www.aceee.org/press-release/2021/01/aceee-analysis-finds-small-cities-can-lead-clean-energy-too

For more information about what the city is doing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pursue climate action, visit https://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/city-administration/sustainability/climate-action-plan

Learn more about San Luis Obispo’s recently adopted Climate Action Plan for Community Recovery at www.slocity.org/climateactionplan

