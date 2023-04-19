City offering free disaster preparedness class for companion animals

Event to be held at Paso Robles Public Safety Center May 6

– The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is offering Disaster Preparedness for Companion Animals, a class where attendees can learn how to prepare their pets for a disaster.

What would you do with your pet if you had to evacuate because of a wildfire, earthquake, flood, or other disasters? What if you are away from your pet when disaster strikes? Preparing before a disaster gives you the knowledge and confidence to survive and recover.

The class teaches attendees how to prepare their pets for disaster, build a disaster kit for their pets, and develop a disaster evacuation plan. Attendees will also learn how to provide pet first-aid and help their pet cope with disaster-related anxiety or depression. Dan Jones, DVM will be the instructor, and will also provide ample time after the class to answer questions.

Disaster Preparedness for Companion Animals will be presented at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center, 900 Park Street, in downtown Paso Robles, on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This class is free. To register, visit https://forms.gle/cMueei7foSTTbYC77.

For questions, contact John Spooner, Training Coordinator, at NorthSLOCountyCERT@gmail.com or call (805) 588-2172.

