City offices and library closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day

Paso Robles City Offices/Library will be closed Monday, May 25, 2020, in observance of Memorial Day.

“We will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, May 26th, and in an effort to protect the health of the community, the City will continue to provide services via phone, email, and www.prcity.com until public health guidelines change,” according to an announcement from the city on Friday.

