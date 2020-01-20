Paso Robles News|Monday, January 20, 2020
City offices, library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 

Posted: 6:00 am, January 20, 2020 by News Staff

–Paso Robles City Offices and the Paso Robles Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

City offices and the library will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

